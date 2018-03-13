Nevada to Play Texas in First Round of NCAA Tournament Friday

Seventh seed Nevada (27-7) is scheduled to play 10th seed Texas (19-14) on Friday in Nashville in the first round of the NCAA South Region at 1:30 p.m. PT. at Bridgestone Arena.

The 2018 NCAA Tournament is the eighth for Nevada and second in a row.

Nevada won outright back-to-back Mountain West regular season championships for the first time and is just the second school in the MW to accomplish the feat joining BYU in 2007 and 2008.

Nevada also captured four of the top honors from the MW coaches with Caleb Martin earning Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors, Cody Martin Defensive Player of the Year and head coach Eric Musselman, Coach of the Year.

Of the Wolf Pack’s 2,825 points this season 60 (1,695-of-2,825) percent is from transfers Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Kendall Stephens and Hallice Cooke.

The game will air on TBS and on the Wolf Pack Radio Network - 94.5 FM, 630 AM.

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport has multiple ways to travel to the Nashville area. While Reno Airport does not currently offer non-stops to Nashville directly, there are several one-stop options from Reno to Music City.

American Airlines: departs Reno at 6:15 a.m., stops in Dallas, and arrives in Nashville at 2:35 p.m.

Delta Airlines: departs Reno at 10:46 a.m., stops in Salt Lake City, and arrives in Nashville at 6 p.m.

Southwest Airlines has two options: a 6:10 a.m. flight departs Reno and stops in Denver, arriving Nashville at 2 p.m. and another flight departs Reno at 4:35 p.m., stops in Las Vegas and arrives in Nashville at 12:05 a.m. the next day.

United Airlines: departs Reno at 1:35 p.m. and with a stop in Denver, arrives in Nashville at 9:44 p.m.

(University of Nevada, Reno-Tahoe International Airport contributed to this report.)