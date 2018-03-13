Bighorns Comeback Attempt Falls Short

The Reno Bighorns (25-19) fell to the Iowa Wolves (19-24) 114-102 Monday night at the Reno Events Center.

Marcus Williams led the Bighorns with 19 points while Aaron Harrison scored 18 points and grabbed three rebounds. Jack Cooley recorded his nineteenth double-double of the season notching 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Michael Bryson paced the Wolves with 27 points, six rebounds and two assists while Melo Trimble had 20 points, four rebounds and six assists.

The teams kept the score close opening the first frame before the Wolves went on a 9-1 run to hold a 13-point advantage at the midway point, Iowa would hold the advantage over the Bighorns through the entirety of the period. Despite Sampson’s 4-6 shooting effort in the second quarter the Wolves went into the locker room with a 20-point cushion.

Iowa expanded their lead to 26 points coming out of the break before the Bighorns went on a 22-4 run to cut the deficit to 10 at the 4:19 mark. Reno would continue momentum and get within seven points behind Williams’ 17 points in the frame. The Bighorns went into the final frame trailing Iowa 86-74.

Reno fought to rally back in the final minutes, but an eight-point gap on two separate occasions is the closest the Wolves would allow the home team, resulting in an Iowa victory.

Stockton scored 14 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Reno will host the Iowa Wolves again on Wednesday, Mar. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Reno Events Center.

Reno Bighorns Press Release