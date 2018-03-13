Nevada Women's Basketball Team to Play in WBI

For the first time in program history the Nevada women’s basketball team has accepted an invitation to compete in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI).

The Wolf Pack will host UC Irvine in the first round this Thursday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Lawlor Events Center. Tickets for the game will be $10 for adults and $5 for youth, seniors and students. This is Nevada’s first time competing in the WBI and is its fourth postseason appearance. The Pack has made three Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT), its last coming in 2011.

Nevada is coming off of a remarkable run in last week’s Mountain West Tournament, which culminated in the program’s first ever appearance in the MW championship game against No. 1 seed Boise State. The Pack, which entered the tournament as a No. 7 seed, defeated No. 10 seed San Diego State in overtime and then pulled upset wins over No. 2 UNLV in double overtime and No. 3 Wyoming in the semifinals. Seniors T Moe and Teige Zeller earned a selection to the Mountain West All-Tournament team for their performances last week.

The Pack enters the tournament with a 17-16 overall record and is on pace to post its first winning record in four years. With one more win, first year head coach Amanda Levens will tie Jane Albright as the winningest first year coach in program history. The Anteaters are a familiar opponent having played the Wolf Pack 22 times in the all-time series. The most recent contest came last season when UC Irvine defeated Nevada 72-59.

