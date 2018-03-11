Nevada Softball Squeaks by Northern Colorado

For the second time in as many days, the Nevada softball team found itself in a tight matchup as the Wolf Pack came out on top of Northern Colorado on Saturday by a score of 2-1. With the win on the final day of the UC Davis Tournament, the Pack improves to 11-12 on the year.

Nevada’s potent offense was led by sophomore Sierra Mello who went 2-for-3 on the day and scored both of the Pack’s runs. Her sophomore counterparts Sadaria McAlister and Kwynn Warner also recorded multiple hits against the Bears (12-12) as they each collected an RBI on the day. McAlister has now hit safely in 16 of her past 17 seven games.

In the circle, junior Amanda Geil tossed four strong innings and surrendered just one run and three hits during that span. Freshman Julia Jensen came out of the bullpen to throw three innings of relief where she struck out five batters and allowed just two hits in the process. Together, both Geil and Jensen combined to keep Northern Colorado’s top of the lineup in check as the Bears’ one through four hitters to went 1-for-12 (.083) on the day.

The score remained tied through the first three innings, thanks in large part to Nevada’s stellar defense behind Geil, who managed to work her way out of major jams. In the bottom of the second, Geil found herself in a bases loaded and one out situation, but struck out the final two batters she saw to end the Northern Colorado threat.

After the Bears led off the bottom of the fourth with their first four batters reaching base, Geil found her groove again and limited the damage to just one run to keep the Pack within a score. Nevada responded immediately in the top of the fifth as Mello’s leadoff single to left field guided the Pack’s offense.

Following a sacrifice bunt from freshman Lauren Gutierrez that put Mello at second, McAlister stepped up to the plate and doubled home Mello to tie the score at one. The Pack found itself in a similar situation in the top of the seventh as Mello led off the inning with another single to leftfield.

Nevada went back to the basics as Gutierrez’s sacrifice bunt put Mello second again to put a runner in scoring position with one out. Warner then came up to the plate and doubled home Mello to give the Pack a 2-1 lead, which proved to be the difference in the game. Jensen entered the bottom of the seventh and recorded a perfect frame to seal the 2-1 win for Nevada.

Up next, the Pack will come home and play inside Hixson Park for the first time this season when Nevada hosts Sacramento State for a doubleheader on Wednesday, March 14.

