Nevada's MW Tournament Title Defense Comes to an End

The Number 22 Nevada Men's Basketball team lost to San Diego State 90-73 in the semifinals of the Mountain West Basketball Tournament Friday Night.

The Pack fell behind by double digits early and never fully recovered. Prior to the game the Defending MW Tournament Champs had never trailed by more than 15 points all season but trailed 55-25 at the Half.

Nevada was able to put together a solid second half of basketball and got the score within 16 points but in the end it wasn't enough.

Jordan Caroline led Nevada with 25 points and ten rebounds. Caleb Martin added 13 points but was (0-9) from beyond the arc. Hallice Cooke was the only other Nevada player to finish in double figures with ten points.

Nevada will not receive the Mountain West's auto bid to the NCAA Tournament which is reserved for the Conference Tournament Champions. However most NCAA Tournament experts have said the Wolf Pack is a lock to receive an At-Large bid.

The Wolf Pack will now wait to see if their (27-7) record and top 20 RPI is good enough to earn them a second straight trip to the "Big Dance." The NCAA's Selection show is slated for Sunday at 3pm on TBS.