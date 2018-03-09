Nevada Women Lose to Boise State in Mountain West Tournament Championship

The Nevada Women’s Basketball team’s incredible run in the Mountain West Tournament came to a heartbreaking conclusion Friday afternoon in a 62-60 loss to Boise State.

The Pack led most of the way but tied in the final seconds the Broncos A’Shanti Coleman hit a putback as the final buzzer sounded to end Nevada’s NCAA Tournament hopes.

Senior Forward Teige Zeller led Nevada with 14 points, while Jade Redmond and T Moe added 11 and 10 points respectively.

Reaching the Mountain West Championship game was the furthest the Nevada Women’s basketball team had ever advanced in the Mountain West Tournament.

Nevada’s Season ends with a (17-16) record.

We'll have highlights from the game during tonight's newscasts.