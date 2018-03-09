COPY-Nevada Baseball Releases its 2018 Schedule

The University of Nevada baseball team will play 55 games during the 2018 season, with 23 slated at Peccole Park. The Wolf Pack will play six opponents that went to NCAA regionals last season, two of which made it to the College World Series.

“It’s a great schedule, made up of six NCAA regional teams and two teams that went to the College World Series,” said third-year head coach TJ Bruce. “It will be challenging, yet will prepare us for a tough Mountain West Conference schedule.”

Nevada will face CSU Fullerton and Oregon State, who each advanced to the College World Series last season, as well as Oral Roberts, Nebraska, Sacramento State and MW rival San Diego State who all played in NCAA regionals. The Beavers finished the season with a 56-6 record and were ranked as the top team throughout most of the season. The Pack will play at OSU April 2-3 and at CSUF February 20.

In his second season at the helm, Bruce led Nevada to a fourth place finish in the Mountain West and his second consecutive MW Tournament appearance. Justin Bridgman and Jordan Pearce were drafted by MLB teams following the 2017 season.

The Pack starts the season with 12 consecutive road games and will play 32 road contests in 2018. The season gets underway with a trip to UC Irvine Feb 16-18. Its first conference matchup will take place during the longest road trip of the season when it plays at 2017 regular season MW champion New Mexico from March 2-4. Nevada also plays CSUF and at Oral Roberts (Feb. 23-25) during the road swing.

Nevada will also play a three-game series at Nebraska in its final nonconference series of the season April 26-28. The Pack will also play out of conference foes Saint Mary’s, Santa Clara and Pacific this season, playing both a home and away weekday game against each.

In its 30th season, Peccole Park will welcome San José State March 9-11 for Nevada’s 2018 home opener. Its longest homestand of the season will come in May, when Nevada will face Sacramento State, Fresno State (3) and San Francisco when it plays five games in eight days. The Pack finished with an 11-13 record last season at home and will look to improve on that mark with 23 games in Reno in 2018.

The 30-game Mountain West schedule will run all the way until the end of the season, with the Pack’s home and season finale against San Diego State, the 2017 MW Tournament champions. The silver and blue finished with a 13-16 record in MW play last season. Nevada will play two series against intrastate rival UNLV, with the home series being played March 29-31. Last season, the Wolf Pack won two of the three games at home from the Rebels to secure the University of Nevada’s first ever Governor’s Series victory.

The Wolf Pack will only play MW foes San Diego State and Air Force in one series in 2018 instead of two. Nevada hosts the Aztecs May 17-19 and play at Air Force April 20-22.

The MW Tournament will be hosted by the Aztecs this season May 23-27. With 14 newcomers, Nevada will look to make the MW Tournament for the third time under Coach Bruce and improve on its 19-36 record from last season.