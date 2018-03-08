Wolf Pack Fans Show Up to Support Nevada in Big Win - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wolf Pack Fans Show Up to Support Nevada in Big Win

Monday's first basketball game of the Mountain West Conference Tournament did not disappoint, with the Nevada Wolf Pack beating the UNLV Runnin' Rebels 79-74. While the Rebels had home court advantage, the Pack fans did their best to take that advantage away, showing up in full force to support the silver and blue.

"All of us went to college at UNR and it's just awesome to see that rivalry, and now to see that Nevada's back on top and I couldn't pick a better foe for them to have the first game of the tournament," Ray Parks, Wolf Pack fan said.

The rivalry game was the third of the year, giving the Wolf Pack their second win against their rivals. Fans on both sides say the in-state rivalry is always fun to watch.

"It's a lot of fun," Nathan Taylor, UNLV fan said. "There's so much energy and the fans just love it. Reno and Vegas, they've been going at it forever and it's just fun. Everybody has a good time."

Eight teams were still alive coming into the quarterfinals, bringing fans from different cities around the west.

"Here, you kind of get a good mix and I know some bantering every now and then back and forth which I know it can be fun," Ryan Lee, Boise State fan said.

Along with the basketball games inside the Thomas & Mack Center, there is also a lot happening outside. Some got to shoot some hoops in front of the arena, while others carried on the tradition of holding tailgate parties."

"Thomas and Mack is fun, this parking lot is fun," Chris Vitous, San Diego State fan said. "You can come here and get VIP parking and we tailgate with a group of people. We've been doing this for years and it's a destination place."

The Wolf Pack advances to the semifinals, playing at 6pm, Friday.

