Nevada Beats UNLV in Mountain West Quarterfinals - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Beats UNLV in Mountain West Quarterfinals

Posted: Updated:

Nevada advances to the semi-finals after beating UNLV in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals in Las Vegas on Thursday. Nevada won 79-74.

The Wolf Pack trailed by eight at halftime but stormed back and then held off the Rebels. 

Jordan Caroline led all scorers with 21 points and added ten rebounds. Josh Hall added 16 points off the bench including two clutch free throws in the final seconds. Sharp Shooter Kendall Stephens hit five 3 pointers to score 15 points and Mountain West Player of the year Caleb Martin added 12 points.

Next up - the Wolf Pack will play the winner of the Fresno St. vs. San Diego State game on Wednesday at 6pm on the CBS Sports Network.

We'll have highlights of the game during tonight's newscasts. 

