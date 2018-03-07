Reno Man Sentenced to Prison for Bank Robbery

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Reno man was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to robbing a US Bank inside a Safeway.

Authorities say 48-year-old Mathew Eugene Hovious pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery in March.

Hovious is a six-time convicted felon.

According to court documents, Hovious admitted that, on October 23, 2017, he approached a bank teller and said, “Sorry, I have to do this,” then proceeded to give the teller a note that read: “I have a gun and a friend outside. We will use it. Do not pursue. $50s, $20s, $10s only. No dye packs or Transponders. I will kill you.”

The teller put money in an envelope for Hovious and he left the bank. He stole approximately $2,600.

