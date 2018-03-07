Reno Man Sentenced to Prison for Bank Robbery - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Sentenced to Prison for Bank Robbery

Posted: Updated:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Reno man was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to robbing a US Bank inside a Safeway. 

Authorities say 48-year-old Mathew Eugene Hovious pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery in March.

Hovious is a six-time convicted felon.

According to court documents, Hovious admitted that, on October 23, 2017, he approached a bank teller and said, “Sorry, I have to do this,” then proceeded to give the teller a note that read: “I have a gun and a friend outside. We will use it. Do not pursue. $50s, $20s, $10s only. No dye packs or Transponders. I will kill you.”

The teller put money in an envelope for Hovious and he left the bank. He stole approximately $2,600.

(The U.S. Attorney's Office contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.