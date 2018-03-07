UNR Men's Ski Team Wins National Competition

University of Nevada, Reno Men’s Ski Team placed First in Skier Cross at the national USCSA collegiate competition on Tuesday.

The event is being held at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, New York through March 10th.

UNR Senior Nicolo (Nico) Monforte, of Truckee, took first place in the race. This is his second national title in Skier Cross in the USCSA collegiate competition. Nico won 1st place last year (2017) and placed 2nd three years ago (2016).

The senior at UNR will retire from collegiate racing this year, but he retires as the two-year reigning national collegiate champion of Skier Cross.

“I am overjoyed by Nico's victory, and to the whole team's success,” said coach Ross Collins. “Nico has put the perfect cap on a strong collegiate career; but I’m also so pleased to see how well this team supports each other. They make me very proud!”

Mikael Proper from Sonora, placed 5th in the Skier Cross, Reid Lambres, from Rescue, California, placed 7th. Their combined scores placed them first in the competition.

Nevada skiers are racing against about 500 students from over 20 colleges across the U.S. and Canada, including Cornel, Sierra Nevada College, the

University of British Columbia, Stanford, Pennsylvania State University, and The College of Idaho.

The national event in Lake Placid will feature competition in Slalom, Giant Slalom, Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding, Cross Country, Skier and Boarder Cross.

The Alpine skiing events, which Nevada will compete in, will have 22 schools, as well as individual qualifiers from each region.

Nevada’s ski team is a club sport at the university.