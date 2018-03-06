New Vehicle Liability Insurance Minimums Effective July 1 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

New Vehicle Liability Insurance Minimums Effective July 1

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN Courtesy: MGN

A new state law will increase the minimum vehicle liability insurance coverage.

The Division of Insurance says starting July 1, 2018, all consumers who have the current minimum protection levels of $15,000 per person for bodily injury, $30,000 per crash for bodily injury, and $10,000 per crash for property damage, often referred to as 15/30/10 will need to purchase higher limits of $25,000 in bodily injury per person, $50,000 in bodily injury per crash, and $20,000 in property damage (“25/50/20”).

“While this new law isn’t going into effect until July, the Division has already received and approved filings from insurance companies with the new minimum vehicle liability limits,” explained Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson. “This means some companies may have already begun to implement this new requirement for their policyholders when they renew their policies or when they write new business.”

For consumers interested in learning more about this new requirement, the Division has posted important information and Frequently Asked Questions on its website.  

Consumers are also encouraged to check in with their insurance agent or company to determine how this new law will affect their policy personally. 

(Nevada Division of Insurance contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.