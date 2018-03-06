Nevada's Caleb Martin Top Player, Newcomer in Mountain West - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada's Caleb Martin Top Player, Newcomer in Mountain West

Nevada junior forward Caleb Martin was named the Mountain West's player and newcomer of the year after a season in which the Wolf Pack captured the regular season conference title.

Martin averaged 19.5 point this season. His twin brother, Cody Martin, was the defensive player of the year in a vote by the league's coaches.

Nevada's Eric Musselman earned the coach of the year honors. It's the first time in conference history a team has swept those four categories.

UNLV forward Brandon McCoy was the top freshman, and Boise State's Alex Hobbs the top sixth man.

The first-team, all-conference squad included Boise State senior Chandler Hutchison, Fresno State junior Deshon Taylor, Nevada junior Jordan Caroline, Caleb Martin and Wyoming junior Justin James.

