T Moe's Career Night Advances Pack in MW Tournament

In an emotional, gritty performance, the Nevada women’s basketball team overcame a late deficit to earn a 95-84 overtime win over San Diego State in Monday’s opening round of the Mountain West Tournament.

During the fourth quarter, senior guard T Moe reached a milestone that not many to wear a Wolf Pack uniform have attained. Moe became just the 13th player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point mark. Needing 11 points heading into Monday’s game, Moe reached 1,000 and then some, finishing the game with a career-high 29 points. The California native knocked down 7-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-5 from downtown and was near perfect from the free throw line, hitting 12-of-14. She played superb basketball all-around as she added seven rebounds and four assists as well.

The game itself was a game of runs. The Wolf Pack went up big at times, leading by as many as 11 in the second quarter and by 10 in the third. The Aztecs, however, used a pair of 7-0 runs at the end of the second and third quarters to stay in the game and cut the deficit. Just over a minute into the start of the fourth quarter, SDSU’s Geena Gomez hit a jumper that gave her team its first lead since early in the first, 62-61. The two teams traded baskets back and forth for the next few minutes until the Aztecs began to pull away.

In the second half of the fourth, Nevada went scoreless for over three minutes to allow SDSU to build up an eight-point lead. A free throw by Terae Briggs with 2:16 on the clock halted the scoring drought and cut it to a seven-point deficit. The Pack defense then went to work, not allowing the Aztecs to score for the remainder of regulation. Moe hit a clutch three-pointer with 2:04 left to bring the Pack within four. From there Moe found ways to get herself to the line, drawing foul calls on two possessions down the stretch. In the final 1:18 of the quarter, Moe went 4-of-4 from the free throw line to tie things up.

After Moe’s final made foul shot, the Aztecs still had 27 seconds to work with for the game-winning shot. SDSU’s McKynzie Fort attempted a five-foot jumper for the win with four seconds on the clock but was blocked out of bounds by Briggs. Now with just a couple of ticks remaining, Naje Murray heaved up a desperation three-point attempt as time expired but missed.

Nevada went into overtime with momentum and began to pull away from its opponent right away. A jumper by Camariah King 30 seconds into the overtime period broke the tie and gave the Pack the lead for good. Nevada outscored the Aztecs 17-6 in overtime and got 13 of its 17 points from the free throw line.

Along with Moe, four others scored in double figures for the Wolf Pack. Senior Teige Zeller collected her 11th double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds and was perfect from the foul line, going 5-for-5. Junior AJ Cephas notched 12 points from the bench and junior Jade Redmon and sophomore Camariah King each added 10 points.

Nevada advances to Tuesday’s quarterfinals with a 6 p.m. matchup against No. 2 seed and instate rival UNLV from Thomas & Mack Center.

Postgame notes

-Nevada evened its overall record to 15-15 thanks to a 95-84 victory in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament over San Diego State.

-Nevada outscored the Aztecs by a 17-6 margin in overtime.

-This is the Wolf Pack’s first MW Tournament victory since 2014 when it defeated San Diego State in the quarterfinals.

-The Pack will now square off against instate rival and No. 2 seeded UNLV on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with Governor’s Series points on the line.

-Senior T Moe scored a career-high 29 points in the game, helping her eclipse 1,000 for her career. She is just the 13th player in program history to reach the milestone.

-T Moe hit 7-of-15 from the field, including three triples and a 12-of-14 performance from the free throw line. She also added seven rebounds and four assists to her stat line.

-Nevada shot 86.2 percent (25-of-29) from the free throw line, while the Aztecs made 13-of-17.

-Senior Teige Zeller recorded her 11th double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds and was perfect from the foul line going 5-for-5.

-The Pack had three others reach double figures as well as junior AJ Cephas notched 12 points, and sophomore Camariah King and junior Jade Redmon each added 10.

-Nevada is now 12-2 on the year when leading at halftime.

-The all-time series between Nevada and San Diego State now even at 10-10.

Nevada Press Release