Wolf Pack Hangs on to Top 25 Ranking

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada is hanging onto a spot in The Associated Press Top 25 despite losing 79-74 at San Diego State in the Wolf Pack's regular season finale.

Nevada slipped one spot to No. 22 in the new AP poll released Monday.

Just ahead of Nevada are No. 20 Saint Mary's, which was 22nd last week, and No. 21 Houston, which was 25th a week ago. Rhode Island, which Nevada beat earlier this season, dropped from 17th to 25th.

The Wolf Pack crushed UNLV 101-75 in Las Vegas last week before Saturday's loss to the Aztecs. They head into this week's Mountain West Conference tournament in Las Vegas with a record of 26-6 overall, 15-3 in the league.

The regular-season champs open quarterfinal play as the top-seed on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's first-round game between Air Force and UNLV.

