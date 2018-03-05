Reno Police Arrest Suspect for Setting a Man on Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Suspect for Setting a Man on Fire

Police in Reno say they have arrested a man suspected of intentionally setting another man on fire earlier this month.

Police say 38-year-old Reno resident Antonio Garcia was arrested Monday. He faces charges of arson and attempted murder.

The Reno Police Department and the Reno Fire Department responded to a fire in a storage container box near the Farris Motel on 3:00 a.m. on March 5. Firefighters were able to quickly knock it down.

Authorities have said the victim was covered in gasoline before the fire.

The man has been transferred from an area hospital to a special burn care facility in another state to continue to receive treatment for his injuries, which police say are not considered to be life threatening.

Records do not list an attorney for Garcia, who also goes by the name of Jose Gomez. He is being held without bail at the Washoe County detention center.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

