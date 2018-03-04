Nevada Basketball Picks Up MW Media Honors

University of Nevada head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman was named Mountain West Coach of the Year and junior Caleb Martin were selected as Newcomer of the Year in voting by media that cover the conference. Caleb Martin and Jordan Caroline were named the first team, Cody Martin earned second team honors and Kendall Stephens was selected to the third team. Nevada had a MW high four players selected to the three teams.

Musselman, the third year coach of the Wolf Pack, led Nevada to back-to-back outright MW Championships after the team posted a 15-3 record this season and went 14-4 last year. It is just the second time in MW history a school has won back-to-back outright championships. BYU was the first team in 2007 and 2008. The 15 MW wins is a school record and second most in a season by a conference school.

Caleb Martin, was the second Nevada player to earn the media Newcomer of the Year the honor in the last two seasons as Marcus Marshall was selected last year. Caleb Martin led the Pack and was third in the MW averaging 20.2 points playing in 17 MW games. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 2.5 assists per game. From the field he shot 45.4 percent and 39.8 percent on his 3-point attempts.

Jordan Caroline earned first-team honors from the media this season after garnering second team honors last season. Caroline is second on the team and sixth in the MW averaging 18.1 points per game while his 8.3 rebounds per game tops the team and is fifth in the conference.

Cody Martin was recognized for his all-around game by the media after averaging 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 34.5 minutes per game. He ranked fourth in assists, steals, blocks and assists/turnover ratio (2.2) in MW play. From the field he finished sixth in the conference shooting 51.4 percent, 15th in scoring and 10th in rebounding playing 17 MW games.

The Pack’s top 3-point shooter, Kendall Stephens was named to the third team after averaging 15.5 points per game in conference play which ranked 11th. Stephens set the MW record this season with 73 made 3-pointers in conference action. In MW play he made a conference high 4.1 3-pointers per game and ranked third making 44.8 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

2017-2018 All-Mountain West Media Men’s Basketball Teams

First Team

Chandler Hutchison, Boise State (7 POY votes)

Caleb Martin, Nevada (2)

Jordan Caroline, Nevada

Justin James, Wyoming

Hayden Dalton, Wyoming

Second Team

Deshon Taylor, Fresno State

Brandon McCoy, UNLV

Cody Martin, Nevada

Sam Merrill, Utah State

Shakur Juiston, UNLV

Third Team

Koby McEwen, Utah State

Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State

Anthony Mathis, New Mexico

Kendall Stephens, Nevada

Ryan Welage, San Jose State

Honorable mention: Antino Jackson, New Mexico; Nico Carvacho, Colorado State; Trevor Lyons, Air Force; Malik Pope, San Diego State; Jordan Johnson, UNLV; Alan Herndon, Wyoming; Bryson Williams, Fresno State; Chris Sengfelder, Boise State; Lexus Williams, Boise State.

Awards

Player of the Year: Chandler Hutchison, Boise State

Coach of the Year: Eric Musselman, Nevada

Sixth Man of the Year: Louis Adams, Wyoming

Newcomer of the Year: Caleb Martin, Nevada

Freshman of the Year: Brandon McCoy, UNLV

Defensive Player of the Year: Alan Herndon, Wyoming

Nevada Press Release