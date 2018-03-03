Nevada Women Close Out Regular Season with 84-72 Win

Nevada Release

3/2/2018

On senior night and the final regular season game for the Nevada women’s basketball team, the Wolf Pack closed things out with an 84-72 win over San Diego State Friday night at Lawlor Events Center.

With the win the Wolf Pack concludes the regular season, the first under Amanda Levens, with a 14-15 overall record and a 7-11 mark in Mountain West play, its best record in four years. Nevada also will take a two-game win streak into next week’s Mountain West Tournament, which it will be the No. 7 seed in, also its highest mark in four years.

To earn the victory this evening the Wolf Pack put together one of its strongest second half performances of the season. Trailing by two, 32-30, at halftime, Nevada showed its offensive prowess and shot 62 percent (18-of-29) from the field in the second half, including an 80 percent fourth quarter. The Pack started to pull away from the Aztecs (11-18, 5-13 MW) at the 7:07 mark of the third when a feed from senior T Moe to another senior in Teige Zeller put Nevada ahead by one and gave it the lead for the final time in the game.

From there the Wolf Pack kept adding to its lead slowly but surely going from 2-3 point leads to 4-5 points as the quarter went on. With 1:03 left in the third quarter, a fast break layup in the paint from Moe gave Nevada its first double digit lead of the game at 11 points. In the fourth the Aztecs chipped away at their deficit, bringing the score to within six points here and there but that is as close as SDSU got to the lead. With 3:42 to play, Zeller knocked down a short jumper that put Nevada ahead by 10 and gave the Pack a double digit lead for good.

It was an impressive night for the Wolf Pack starters as four of the five combined to score 66 of Nevada’s 84 points. Led by Zeller, she notched 20 points in the win, her sixth 20-point performance of the season. Fellow senior Halie Bergman had one of her best all-around games of the year, scoring a season-high 19 points, tying her season high of nine rebounds and added four assists. Bergman shot lights out as she hit 8-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. She fell one rebound shy of her first career double-double.

Junior Terae Briggs finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds and added three steals. Moe rounds out the Pack double figure scorers with 12 points after knocking down 7-of-8 from the free throw line and dished out a season-best eight assists. She now needs 11 points with at least one game remaining to reach 1,000 for her career.

Nevada has earned the No. 7 seed in next week’s Mountain West Tournament and will face the No. 10 seed at 4:30 p.m. PT from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Official tournament seeding and pairings will be announced later this evening by the conference office.

Postgame notes

-Nevada closes the regular season with an 84-72 victory over San Diego State, improving its record to 14-15 overall and 7-11 in Mountain West Play. The Wolf Pack will be the No. 7 seed in next week’s Mountain West Tournament, its highest seed in four years, and will face the No. 10 seed (TBD) at 4:30 p.m. in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center.

-Four of Nevada’s five starters combined to score 66 of the Pack’s 84 points.

-The Pack was led by senior Teige Zeller who scored 20 points, her sixth 20-point game of the season.

-Senior Halie Bergman recorded arguably her best game of the season with a season-best 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Bergman knocked down 8-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

-Junior Terae Briggs added 15 points and three steals, her 12th game in double figures this season.

-Senior T Moe finished the game with 12 points, knocking down 7-of-8 from the free throw line. She posted a near double-double by dishing out eight assists as well. Moe now needs 11 points to reach 1,000 for her career.

-Nevada went on a tear in the second half, shooting 62 percent (18-of-29) from the field and outscoring the Aztecs 54-40.

-The Pack notched one of its cleanest games of the season by way of 19 assists and just seven turnovers.

-Nevada honored its four seniors following the game: T Moe, Teige Zeller, Halie Bergman and Ashlee Jones.

-The all-time series between Nevada and San Diego State now stands at 10-9 in favor of the Aztecs.