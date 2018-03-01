University of Nevada Releases 2018 Wolf Pack Football Schedule

The 2018 Nevada football schedule features the top slate of home games in school history, highlighted by a visit from Oregon State, and seven games overall against bowl teams from last season.

The schedule features a fan-friendly slate with five of the six home games being played in September and October and visits from four of the top programs in the Mountain West Conference, including the highly anticipate return of Boise State to Mackay Stadium for the first time since 2014.

The home schedule includes the Beavers from the Pac-12 Conference and four Mountain West opponents who played in bowl games last year. The Wolf Pack, under second-year coach Jay Norvell, features 16 returning starters, including the top returning passer in the conference in senior quarterback Ty Gangi, Freshman All-American receiver McLane Mannix and all-conference defensive star Malik Reed.

Nevada laid the foundation for the future under Norvell in 2017, building an explosive offense featuring Air Raid passing schemes and a powerful ground game. The Wolf Pack bolstered its efforts on both sides of the ball with one of the top recruiting classes in the Mountain West this year.

Season ticket deposits are being accepted now for the 2018 season. Placing your deposit gives you access before the general public to reserve your seats. Call (775) 348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com for more information today!

Season ticket renewals will be mailed in March and the deadline for renewals will be in April, with remaining season ticket inventory opening to new purchases later in April. Specific dates will be announced soon.

The Wolf Pack opens the 2018 season on Sept. 1 as Nevada welcomes Portland State to Mackay Stadium. It will mark the first meeting between the schools since 1976 as Nevada owns a 6-2 all-time record in the series, which dates back to 1960.

Week two sees Nevada’s second-ever game against a school from the Southeastern Conference as the Pack travels to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. The athletics department will have a room block at a designated hotel for Pack fans traveling for this game. For more information, call (775) 682-6902.

Nevada and Oregon State face off in week three as the Beavers come to Mackay Stadium on Sept. 15 for the fourth-ever meeting between the schools. The Pack then closes out non-conference play on Sept. 22 with a trip to Toledo to face the Rockets, the MAC champions a year ago.

Conference play opens Sept. 29 as Nevada travels to take on Air Force, the Pack’s first visit to Colorado Springs since 2014. The Wolf Pack will be looking to avenge last year’s 45-42 loss to the Falcons.

October features three showdown home games against familiar conference rivals and a trip to the islands. First up is a visit to Mackay Stadium from Fresno State on Oct. 6. Nevada has won two of the last three against the Bulldogs but fell last year in Fresno.

On Oct. 13, Boise State returns to Mackay for the first time in four years. Nevada holds an 11-10 edge in the rivalry in games played in Reno. The rival Broncos won the Mountain West championship in 2017.

Nevada then travels to face Hawai`i at Aloha Stadium on Oct. 20. The Wolf Pack beat the Warriors last year in Reno and have won six of the last seven meetings between the schools.

The Pack’s ninth game in nine weeks comes Oct. 27 when Nevada plays host to San Diego State at Mackay Stadium before a bye week comes for the team in week ten.

After the break, Nevada hits the home stretch of the regular season with a home game against Colorado State on Nov. 10, the final home game of the season for the Wolf Pack in 2018. The Pack and Rams dueled last year in Fort Collins and Nevada dropped a heart-breaker, 44-42.

Two road games wrap up the year as Nevada travels to San José State on Nov. 17 to face the Spartans before the Battle for the Fremont Cannon in Las Vegas against the Rebels from UNLV on Nov. 24. Nevada won both games last season, 59-14 over the Spartans and 23-16 over the Rebels to deny UNLV a bowl berth and keep the cannon at home in Reno.

Today's announcement by the conference represents the base football schedule. Dates are subject to change as games can shift to accommodate television broadcasts. The initial broadcast schedule should be available in the spring.

Nevada will open spring practice on March 27th and the spring session will culminate on April 28th with the annual Silver and Blue Spring Game at Mackay Stadium at 1 p.m.

2018 Nevada Football Schedule

Sept. 1 vs. Portland State

Sept. 8 at Vanderbilt

Sept. 15 vs. Oregon State

Sept. 22 at Toledo

Sept. 29 at Air Force*

Oct. 6 vs. Fresno State*

Oct. 13 vs. Boise State*

Oct. 20 at Hawai`i*

Oct. 27 vs. San Diego State*

Nov. 3 Bye TBA TBA

Nov. 10 vs. Colorado State*

Nov. 17 at San José State*

Nov. 24 at UNLV*

* -- MW game

(University of Nevada, Reno)