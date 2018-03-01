#21 Nevada Hammers UNLV 101-75 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

#21 Nevada Hammers UNLV 101-75

Associated Press

2/28/2018

Cody Martin scored 26 and Jordan Caroline added 22 to lead No. 21 Nevada to an easy 101-75 victory over UNLV on Wednesday night.
    
Martin, who was 10 of 18 from the field, also had nine rebounds, seven assists, and three steals as the rivals split their regular season meetings.
    
Caleb Martin added 19 points for the Wolf Pack, who converted nine of their first 13 three-point attempts to pull away early on the Rebels' Senior Night.
    
Nevada (26-5, 15-2 Mountain West Conference) had clinched the conference regular season title outright on Tuesday when second-place Boise State lost at San Diego State.
    
Kendall Stephens had 14 points and Josh Hall had 10 points for the winners, who have won the conference for the second straight year.
    
Brandon McCoy led UNLV (19-11, 8-9) with 19 points and 17 rebounds, while Shakur Juiston added 14 points and 14 rebounds.
    
Nevada took the lead for good on Hall's jumper with 15:35 until halftime and the rout was on. That basket started a 20-6 spurt that turned into a 41-11 run. Nevada built its largest first-half lead at 52-22 with 3:06 until intermission and eventually led 54-28 at halftime.
    
UNLV cut the lead to 74-54 with 12:35 to go, but got no closer.
    
UP NEXT:
    
Nevada: The Wolf Pack finish the regular season at San Diego State on Saturday.
    
UNLV: The Rebels will travel to Utah State to end the regular season on Saturday.

