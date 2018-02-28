David Wise Celebration Friday Night at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is holding a public welcome home ceremony this Friday night for Olympic gold medalist David Wise.

Wise, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and other local officials, airport representatives, the Wooster High School Band, and a crowd of hundreds of community members will gather at 7 p.m. at the ski statue inside the Reno-Tahoe International Airport terminal building. The main lobby was actually built for the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Olympics.

The Wooster High School Band, Wise’s alma mater, are scheduled to perform the National Anthem.

Other well-wishers from the general public should park on the 3rd floor of the airport parking structure. Standard parking rates apply.

Wise pulled off the defense of his 2014 Freestyle Skiing gold medal in Pyeongchang. After problems with his bindings caused him to fall on his first two-runs of the half-pipe. Wise pulled off a highly technical third to take gold with a 97.20.

Wise actually flew in on Monday - and viewer Harland Feest got a photo with him!

(Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority contributed to this report.)