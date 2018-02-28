Wolf Pack Women Hammer U.N.L.V. 75-55

Nevada Release

A 25-4 second quarter by the Nevada women’s basketball team sparked the Wolf Pack to a 75-55 win over instate rival UNLV Tuesday night at Lawlor Events Center.

With tonight’s win the Pack improves to 13-15 overall and 6-11 in Mountain West play, surpassing its conference win total from last season. Nevada now has a one-game lead over San Diego State for the No. 7 seed in next week’s conference tournament with a showdown coming Friday night against the Aztecs in Lawlor. For the Lady Rebels, who entered Tuesday’s game tied with Wyoming for the conference lead, they will leave Reno in a three-way tie for the MW lead after Wyoming’s loss to Air Force and Boise State’s win over SDSU.

The first half was Nevada’s most efficient of the entire season. In that 20 minute span the Wolf Pack connected on 63.6 percent of its shots, a top first half number this season. Nevada’s 47 points put up on the Lady Rebels in the half was third-most in the first half this season. The first period was a close battle with Nevada taking a five-point lead into the second.

It was the second quarter though that was the difference maker in the game as the Pack outscored the Lady Rebels by a 25-4 margin and held UNLV to just 15.4 percent shooting. The Pack defense caused 11 missed shots by the Lady Rebels in the quarter, including no makes from beyond the arc. Meanwhile Nevada connected on 70 percent of its shots, hitting its first six in a row, and made 8-of-9 from the free throw line. Following the 25-point second quarter, Nevada took a 26-point lead into halftime.

The Lady Rebels had a much improved second half but the Wolf Pack kept pace with its opponent. The two teams were dead even in the third quarter, both knocking down 6-of-13 from the floor and scoring 15 points, allowing Nevada to maintain its 26-point lead into the final quarter. In the fourth, UNLV recorded its best period of the game, while Nevada posted its worst, shooting just 20 percent while the Lady Rebels hit 53.8 percent. However, Nevada made 90 percent of its free throws in the final 10 minutes and were only outscored by six to secure the 20-point victory, its first win over UNLV in two years.

Scoring was pretty evenly distributed amongst the Wolf Pack players, led by senior T Moe who collected 15. Nevada had four others reach double digits as Teige Zeller and Jade Redmon scored 13, Camariah King notched 12 and Terae Briggs added 10. For the game Nevada had one of its best free throw performance of the season, hitting 80.6 percent for the game.

Nevada will conclude the regular season this Friday, March 2 with a 6:30 p.m. contest at Lawlor Events Center against San Diego State. Following the game Nevada will honor its four seniors: T Moe, Halie Bergman, Ashlee Jones and Teige Zeller.

Postgame notes

-Nevada knocked off the No. 1 team in the Mountain West, UNLV, 77-55 Tuesday night. The Wolf Pack improved to 13-15 overall and 6-11 in league play, surpassing its conference win total from a year ago.

-With tonight’s win and San Diego State’s loss, the Wolf Pack needs to beat the Aztecs this Friday night to secure the No. 7 seed in next week’s Mountain West Tournament.

-Senior T Moe led the Pack in scoring with 15 points and is now just 23 points shy of reaching 1,000 in her collegiate career.

-Nevada had four others reach double figures: Zeller (13), Redmon (13), King (12) and Briggs (10).

-In the second quarter the Wolf Pack outscored the Lady Rebels 25-4 and held them to 15.4 percent shooting in that quarter. Nevada connected on 70 percent shooting in the second.

-Junior AJ Cephas needs one more block to tie for sixth all-time in career blocks at Nevada.

-The Pack defense held UNLV to just 37.3 percent shooting for the game and 1-of-9 from beyond the arc.

-Nevada sunk 25-of-31 from the free throw line while UNLV was sent to the line just 18 times, making 10.

-The Pack led in turnovers, forcing 18 UNLV miscues.

-The all-time series between Nevada and UNLV now stands at 33-9 in favor of the Lady Rebels. This was Nevada’s first win over UNLV in two years.