Wolf Pack Golf 6th at National Invitational Tournament

Nevada Release

2/26/208

TUCSON, Ariz. – Playing in its first tournament action of the spring season, the Nevada men’s golf team earned a sixth place finish at the National Invitational Tournament at Tucson National Golf Course.

The Wolf Pack finished the event at 15-under par with a team score of 849, which is its second-lowest of the season. Nevada carded a team round of 284 on the final day to remain in sixth place in the 16-team field. The Pack did place above the 21st-ranked team in the nation, Colorado State, shooting five shots lower than the Rams. The top five finishing teams produced a sizeable gap between them and the rest of the field as fifth place Iowa State finished at 24-under par. UNLV won the event at 50-under, 12 shots better than runner-up Arizona State.

The birdies were plentiful on Monday as Nevada collected 21 between its five players. For the tournament the Pack recorded 55 birdies, which ranked fifth in the field. Senior Grant Booth produced the most birdies on the team with 14. Booth was also the Pack’s top finisher in the 92-player field, earning his third top 10 of the season. He finished his run at 10-under par, six shots behind individual champion Shintaro Ban of UNLV. All three of Booth’s rounds came in under par after scores of 68, 69 and 69.

Freshman Joey Vrzich earned his second top 20 of the year and his first since the season opener back in September. Vrzich carded rounds of 68, 71 and 72 to finish at 5-under par for the tournament, marking his best tournament score of the season. Nevada had its three remaining players all tie for 51st place. Junior Jooho Lee made the biggest jump of the day, moving ahead 20 spots with a final round score of 69, his best of the event. Senior Kaleb Gorbahn and sophomore Sam Harned also tied for 51st to round out the Pack golfers.

Nevada will next be in action when it defends its title at the Jackrabbit Invitational March 9-10 at Boulder Creek Golf Course in Boulder City, Nev.

Nevada Players

T9. Grant Booth – 68-69-69=206 (-10)

T19. Joey Vrzich – 68-71-72=211 (-5)

T51. Kaleb Gorbahn – 72-72-75=219 (+3)

T51. Sam Harned – 72-73-74=219 (+3)

T51. Jooho Lee – 76-74-69=219 (+3)