Nevada Lands Two on All-MWC Track & Field Team

Nevada Release

2/26/2018

Thanks to stellar performances at the 2018 Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships, freshman Nicola Ader and junior Brittany Graves have earned All-Mountain West honors for the indoor season. 

Both Nevada Wolf Pack track & field athletes placed top three at the conference meet, held Feb. 22-24. Ader took gold in the pentathlon, and Graves snagged the bronze in the triple jump. Both made big moves on the program’s all-time list while earning their top three spots.

Ader’s final score in the multi event came in at 3,826, which debuted her at fourth in program history. She also made a move on the long jump all-time list, coming in at sixth with a best mark of 19 feet and 2.5 inches (5.85m). Graves is now No. 2 in program history, recording a best jump of 41 feet and 1.75 inches (12.54m).

The Pack will begin its outdoor season with the Hornet Invite, slated for March 16-17 at Sacramento State. 

