Mountain West Men's Basketball Player of the Week - Feb. 26

Nevada junior forward Cody Martin garnered Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades for games played through Sunday, Feb. 25. It is the first career MW weekly honor for Martin.

MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

CODY MARTIN, NEVADA

Junior, Forward, Mocksville, North Carolina / Oak Hill Academy

• Led Nevada to victories over San José State (80-67) and Nevada (92-83) on Feb. 21 and Feb. 25, respectively.

• While helping the Wolf Pack earn their second consecutive Mountain West regular-season title, averaged 9.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game for the week.

• Taking on a larger ball-handling role after an injury to point guard Lindsey Drew, Martin dished out a career-high 11 assists on Sunday vs. the Rams and seven vs. the Spartans. The 11 assists are tied for the most in a single game by a MW player this season. 

• Committed only two turnovers in 71 minutes of play.

• In a nine-point victory against Colorado State, helping Nevada secure the No. 1 seed in the 2018 MW Basketball Championship, logged 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. This was Martin’s fourth double-double of the season.

2017-18 MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 13       Hayden Dalton, Sr., F, Wyoming

Nov. 20       Jordan Caroline, Jr., G/F, Nevada

Nov. 27       Brandon McCoy, Fr., F, UNLV

Dec. 4         Chandler Hutchison, Sr., G, Boise State

Dec. 11       Brandon McCoy, Fr., F, UNLV

Dec. 18       Justin James, Jr., G, Wyoming

Dec. 26       Shakur Juiston, Jr., F, UNLV

Jan. 1         Chandler Hutchison, Sr., G, Boise State

Jan. 8         Koby McEwen, So., G, Utah State

Jan. 15       Chandler Hutchison, Sr., G, Boise State

Jan. 22       Antino Jackson, Sr., G, New Mexico

Jan. 29       Justin James, Jr., G, Wyoming

Feb. 4         Koby McEwen, So., G, Utah State

Feb. 12       Shakur Juiston, Jr., F, UNLV

Feb. 19       Jalen McDaniels, RS-Fr., F, San Diego State

Feb. 26       Cody Martin, Jr., F, Nevada

