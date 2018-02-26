Ask the Doctor: Treating Chronic Pain Without Opioids

Chronic pain can be debilitating. But now high-frequency technology may be able to help more people than before - live pain-free and without opioids.

Dr. Ali Nairiz with Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists will explain how HF10 works starting at 5 p.m. on Monday. If you have any questions, call 858-2222.

1) THE HF 10 SPINAL CORD STIMULATOR DOES WHAT TO THE BRAIN?

The Nevro HF small battery-powered pulse generator is implanted just under the skin. The attached wires are strategically placed to block chronic pain signals to the brain. With high-frequency technology, you do not even feel the vibrations from the stimulator. It only blocks chronic pain, not accute pain like stubbing your toe.

2) ORIGINALLY THIS WAS USED TO TREAT BACK AND LEG PAIN, BUT TELL US ABOUT THE NEW CLINICAL TRIAL.

This technology was originally used for back pain, but Dr. Nairizi is now treating patients with complex regional pain syndrome - like folks with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Dozens of patients will be part of the study at no charge to them, as the study is covered by a grant.

3) DR. NAIRIZI HAS A FREE SEMINAR COMING UP TO LEARN ABOUT TREATING CHRONIC PAIN WITHOUT OPIOIDS. HERE ARE THE DETAILS FOR THAT... WHY, IN YOUR OPINION, IS THIS PROCEDURE BETTER THAN MEDICATION?

Nevada has the fourth highest opioid deaths in the country. They have side-effects. The HF10 technology has been studied for a couple years and close to 80% of patients still report virtually no pain two years after the procedure. It's studied and it's safer.

4) HOW WOULD OUR VIEWERS SIGN UP?

It's a two-year study that starts once the diabetic patient gets the device. Traditionally, patients can test out the implant for a week before having it surgically placed. To sign up, contact Nevada Advanced Pain Specialists at (775) 284-8650.