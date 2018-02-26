Nevada Wolf Pack #21 in Associated Press College Basketball Poll

The University of Nevada men’s basketball team is No. 21 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls.

Prior to this season, the last time the Pack was ranked in the top 25 was the final Coaches Poll of the 2006-07 season on April 3, 2007. Nevada finished the year 21st in that poll. The last ranking in the AP Poll was March 12, 2007 at No. 15. The AP does not conduct an end of the year poll.

In the 2006-07 season Nevada appeared in the Coaches Poll 20 times and attained the highest ranking in school history at No. 9 in the February 27, 2007 poll.

The Pack was ranked for 19 weeks in the Associated Press poll that same season.

Prior to this year Nevada has appeared in the national polls in just three seasons; 2004-05, 2005-06 and in 2006-07.

Meanwhile, Virginia has firmed up its No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, No. 3 Xavier has the program's highest ranking and Villanova dropped to No. 4 after losing to Creighton.

Virginia received 48 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday, up six votes from last week. The Cavaliers are No. 1 for the third straight week after clinching the ACC title with a pair of victories last week.

No. 2 Michigan State received the other 17 first-place votes and Xavier moved up a spot after beating Georgetown in its only game last week. Villanova and Duke round out the top five.

(The Associated Press, University of Nevada contributed to this report.)