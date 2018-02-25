Nevada Men's Basketball Team Wins Back-to-Back MW Titles

With his team struggling from the field and the chance to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West tournament on the line, Caleb Martin took over for No. 20 Nevada.

Martin scored 25 points, including two key 3-pointers in the second half, and No. 20 Nevada clinched the top seed in the conference tourney with a 92-83 victory over Colorado State on Sunday.

Jordan Caroline had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Cody Martin Caleb's twin brother, had 17 points and 11 assists for the Wolf Pack (25-5, 14-2 Mountain West), which clinched at least a share of the regular-season championship for the second consecutive year. Nevada has road games against UNLV and San Diego State remaining, but has a two-game lead over second-place Boise State and holds the tiebreaker over the Broncos.

Prentiss Nixon had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado State (11-19, 4-13). Anthony Bonner added 19 points and Nico Carvarcho had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Rams, who kept the game tight until the waning moments.

Colorado State led 52-49 on a 3-pointer by Nixon with 14:53 remaining, but Caleb Martin hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 52. The shot sparked a 14-5 run, and the Wolf Pack never trailed again. He also hit back to back 3-pointers in the final three minutes that sealed the victory.

"I thought those were really, really big baskets," Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. "I think we also did a good job of attacking the rim in the second half."

Nevada led 40-38 at halftime. The Wolf Pack struggled from the field for much of the game, hitting 33 of 77 shots (42.9 percent), including 10 of 27 3-pointers (37 percent). Colorado State hit 29 of 62 shots (46.8 percent) and was 13 of 32 (40.6 percent) on 3-pointers.

The Rams out-rebounded the Wolf Pack 21-12 in the first half, but ended with a 43-42 edge as Nevada had a 30-22 advantage in the second half.

"It wasn't one of our better performances," Musselman said. "Give Colorado State credit. I thought they played really hard. The second half, as it wore on, we did a much better job rebounding the basketball."

BIG PICTURE

Nevada overcame first-half shooting woes to score 52 points in the second half and put away a persistent Colorado State team. The Wolf Pack also forced the Rams into 17 turnovers.

Game Notes:

No. 20/22 and Mountain West leading Nevada improved to 25-5 and 14-2 in Mountain West play after its 92-83 home win over Colorado State (11-19, 4-13 MW) today.

With the victory Nevada has clinched at least share of the 2018 Mountain West regular season title with two games remaining in the conference schedule at UNLV and San Diego State. The Wolf Pack has claimed back-to-back MW regular season titles. Nevada also clinched the top seed for the season ending MW Championship, March 7-10 in Las Vegas.

Nevada plays at UNLV (19-10, 8-8 MW) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Today’s attendance of 10,273 is the Pack’s fourth game over 10,000 this season.

Nevada averaged a school record 9,048 fans.

Jordan Caroline’s 21 points and 14 rebounds is his 11th double-double of the season and 25th of his career. The Pack is 24-1 when Caroline has a double-double. The 25 double-doubles is ninth most in a career at Nevada.

Caroline moved into 27th on Nevada’s career scoring list with 1,037 points, three more than Faron Hand’s (1994-97) 1,034. Next on the list is Marvin Buckley (1972-74) who scored 1,039.

With Caleb Martin (25) and Caroline (21) both having 20-point games it is the 14th game where two Pack players scored 20 or more points.

Cody Martin was a rebound short of a triple-double finishing with 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. He also had three blocks and three steals playing all 40 minutes. The 11 assists is a career-high and the high for a Nevada player this season. Cody Martin’s four double-doubles is second on the team.

Nevada has put four players in double figures in a game 14 times this season after Caleb Martin (25), Caroline (21), Cody Martin (17) and Josh Hall (12) scored in double figures.

Caroline and Caleb Martin each have scored in double figures in a team-high 25 games this season.

Nevada went 14-1 at home this season and improved to 43-5 at home under third-year head coach Eric Musselman. In the last two seasons the Pack is 27-2 at home. Musselman 77-26 at Nevada.

Seniors Kendall Stephens, Hallice Cooke and Elijah Foster were honored prior to the game on Senior Day. Stephens and Cooke both started and Foster played in his 90th game off the bench.

Stephens made three 3-pointers and his 107 on the season is second to Marcus Marshall’s school record 115 3-pointers set last season and is fourth most in a season in all games by a MW player. His 67 made in MW play is conference record.

After making 10 3-pointers tonight, Nevada has made 10 or more 3-pointers in a game 14 times this season.

The Pack won both games from Colorado State this season and the last five meetings with the Rams.

