Nevada WBB Falls to Colorado State

Playing in its final regular season road game, the Nevada women’s basketball team dropped a 75-64 contest at Colorado State on Saturday.

The first half was about as even as they come as both teams shot above 45 percent and combined to make nine three-pointers. The Rams (19-9, 11-6 MW) jumped out to an 8-2 lead three minutes into the start of the game but four consecutive triples by four different members of the Wolf Pack (12-15, 5-11 MW) shifted the lead in its favor. Tied at 14 in the final minute of the first quarter, the two teams traded baskets, which included a jumper by Terae Briggs, to send the game into the second period tied at 16.

The second quarter began with another long ball by the Wolf Pack, this time by senior T Moe, making it five different Pack players to hit a three in the first half. The Nevada defense held the Rams off the scoreboard until the 6:53 mark of the second and built up a seven-point lead, its largest of the half. The Rams defense then stepped up and kept the Pack from scoring for a three minute span, allowing them to trim the gap. A triple by CSU’s Hannah Tvrdy at 2:12 tied the game once again at 32. The Rams got the final bucket of the first half as well, sending them into the locker room with the 34-32 lead.

As the second half began Teige Zeller knocked down a quick layup to knot the score up once more. A brief scoring drought though midway through the period allowed CSU to build up a five-point lead. With 1:40 on the clock, T Moe hit a triple that brought the Pack back to within two. Those were the final points that Nevada would score in the quarter and with a layup with 46 seconds on the clock CSU took a six-point lead, 52-46, lead into the final quarter.

The Rams began the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run to stretch their lead out to 11 before a Nevada basket at the 7:28 mark cut it back to single digits. A jumper by Moe with 6:17 on the clock got the Pack to within five but that was as close as it would get the rest of the game.

Sophomore Camariah King led the team in scoring, tying her career high of 16 points. King shot 6-of-12 from the field, including a team-best 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Moe added 13 points and went 5-of-6 from the free throw line. Zeller also reached double figures for the 22nd time this season after scoring 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Nevada will play its final two regular season games at home next week, beginning with a battle against instate rival UNLV in a Governor’s Series contest Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. from Lawlor Events Center.

Postgame notes

-Nevada falls to 12-15 overall and 5-11 in Mountain West play with two regular season games remaining.

-Sophomore Camariah King led the Wolf Pack in scoring, tying her career high of 16 points. King knocked down 6-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. It is her 15th game in double figures this season.

-Senior T Moe scored 13 points in the game, going 5-of-6 from the free throw line. Moe now needs 38 points to reach 1,000 in her collegiate career.

-Senior Teige Zeller scored in double figures for the 22nd time this season with 11 points and added seven rebounds.

-All eight players who saw time on the floor for the Wolf Pack scored at least two points.

-Nevada made nine three-pointers in the game, tying its season high. It was the most made threes in a game by the Pack since the win over SMU back in late November.

-The all-time series between Nevada and Colorado State now stands at 13-1 in favor of the Rams. CSU has now won 13 straight games over Nevada.

Nevada Press Release