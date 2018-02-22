University Offering Free Medical Clinics in March and April

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine is offering free medical care during their Student Outreach Clinics in March and April.

The School of Medicine says Northern Nevadans who are uninsured, underinsured, or without social security numbers can receive free flu shots, pap smears, pregnancy testing, gynecological exams, breast exams, STD testing, mammogram referrals, pediatric services, sports physicals, immunizations, x-rays and more. Dental services will not be provided.

Clinics will be held at the Family Medicine Center, just north of the Mackay Stadium for the following days and times:

General and Children's Clinics:

Saturday, March 3 8 a.m. - noon

Tuesday, March 20 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 8 a.m. - noon

Tuesday, April 24 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.



Women's Clinics:

Saturday, March 24 8 a.m. - noon

Saturday, April 14 8 a.m. - noon



Geriatric and Dermatology Clinic:

Saturday, April 28 8 a.m. - noon



Patients will be seen on a first come, first serve basis and must sign in by 10 a.m. for Saturday clinics and 7:30 p.m. for clinics on Tuesday. No appointment is necessary and Spanish translators will be available.

To learn more about the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine's Student Outreach Clinics click here