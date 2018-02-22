Douglas County Deputies Arrest Duo After Gardnerville Walmart Burglary

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested after they stole some items from Walmart in Gardnerville on Saturday morning.

Deputies 35-year-olds Stephanie Chapa and Clarence Garcia face several charges including burglary, possession of stolen property and grand larceny among other crimes.

Authorities say they were arrested after a traffic stop near Silver City RV Park. Deputies say during the stop, a third suspect, got out of the car, and fought with the deputy. He again got away and that's when the deputy tased him. The suspect fell to the ground, and three citizens stopped to help the deputy handcuff the man.

The suspect was eventually transported to a hospital for injuries suffered by the Taser. They say a warrant will be used for the unidentified suspect at a later date.

Authorities say a Walmart employee recognized the three suspects from previous thefts at other Walmarts in Fallon and Lyon County.

Deputies say the suspects stole five cameras, a handy cam, Go Pro camera, and clothing valued at about $3,500. Deputies say they also found handheld radios and drug paraphernalia inside the car.