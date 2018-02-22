Nevada Women Fall at San Jose State 57-54

Nevada Release

-Nevada falls to 12-14 overall and 5-10 in Mountain West play. With San Diego State’s loss tonight, the Pack remains in seventh place in the conference.

-Senior Teige Zeller and junior Terae Briggs each posted a double-double for the second consecutive game. For Zeller, who led the team with 18 points and 15 rebounds, it was her 10th double-double of the season. Briggs notched 11 points and 10 rebounds to record her fourth double-double of the year.

-Senior T Moe finished with eight points and is now 51 points shy of 1,000 for her Wolf Pack career.

-The Wolf Pack led in rebounding, 45-39, for the 19th time this season.

-San Jose State shot 61.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

-Each team committed 21 turnovers in the game. It was the third-most turnovers in a game this season for Nevada.

-The all-time series between Nevada and San Jose State now stands at 25-23 in favor of the Spartans.