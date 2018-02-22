#20/22 Nevada Drops San Jose State 80-67 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

#20/22 Nevada Drops San Jose State 80-67

2/21/2018

Associated Press

2/21/2018

Kendall Stephens scored a career-high 30 points and No. 20 Nevada hit 14 3-pointers in an 80-67 victory over San Jose State on Wednesday night.
    
Jordan Caroline and Hallice Cooke had 15 points apiece for the Wolf Pack (24-5, 13-2 Mountain West). Cooke scored all his points on 3-pointers in the first half as the Wolf Pack opened a double-digit lead.
    
Ryan Wellage had 22 points and nine rebounds for San Jose State (3-23, 0-15).

Nevada Game Notes:

No. 20/22 and Mountain West leading Nevada improved to 24-5 and 13-2 in Mountain West play after its 80-67 home win over San Jose State (3-23, 0-15 MW) today.

Nevada hosts Colorado State (11-18, 4-12 MW) on Sunday at 1 p.m. PT in the final home game of the season. 

Head coach Eric Musselman has led the Pack to at least 24 wins in each of his three seasons.  Musselman is 76-26 at Nevada.

Seniors Kendall Stephens, Hallice Cooke and Elijah Foster will be honored prior to the game on Sunday.

Kendall Stephens has 104 made 3-pointers this season which ranks second in school history and he is only the second player at Nevada to make 100 in a season.  Marcus Marshall made a school record 115 3-pointers last season.  His 64 made in MW play is a Nevada record.

Stephens scored a career-high 30 points, his previous high was 24 his sophomore year at Purdue.  The seven made 3-pointers tied his career high set three times this season.

Stephens has 11 games of making five or more 3-pointers in a game which is a school record.

After making 14 3-pointers tonight, Nevada has made 10 or more 3-pointers in a game 13 times this season.

The Pack has won the last seven meetings with SJSU and 19 of the last 20. 

The Pack improved to 13-1 at home and 42-5 at home under Musselman.

