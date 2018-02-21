19-Year-Old Skateboarder Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car

The Sparks Police Department says a skateboarder is in the hospital after being struck by a car Wednesday night.

Police say a woman crashed her car into a man riding a skateboard in the area of Rock Boulevard and Gault Way at around 6:30 p.m. REMSA transported the 19-year-old victim to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver says she didn't see the man on the skateboard at the time. Police do not suspect she was impaired or speeding.

Crews closed one southbound lane on Rock Boulevard for the investigation, all lanes have since been reopened.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this is asked to call Secret Witness at 322-4900 or Sparks Police Dispatch at 353-2231