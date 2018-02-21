Someone 2 Know: Michelle Weaver - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Someone 2 Know: Michelle Weaver

Posted: Updated:

It's all smiles for Michelle when she's teaching martial arts to kids.

She's been doing it so long; it is practically part of her DNA. She fell in love with it when she was five years old. "...the self-defense aspect of it. It really echoed - my dad's a police officer, so it echoed things he had said. My whole family was behind it."

Weaver’s family is still behind her 100%. Together, along with her husband, her parents helped her build DoJo Reno - a new martial arts studio in south Reno (in The Summit Reno shopping center). Michelle says it has always been a team effort. "Like an unbelievable, team of friends, family and students behind me." 

In the early years, Weaver worked hard and moved up the ranks quickly. She began teaching when she was just ten years old, and after graduating high school, she was tapped to compete on an MTV show called Final Fu. Weaver laughs at the memory. "It was kinda like a coming out of doing martial arts. Not that anybody cared, but for me, it felt like that. I'd never told anyone I'd even done it." 

Now a fifth degree black belt, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone in Reno’s martial arts community who doesn't know about Michelle Weaver.

After years of teaching at other studios, this past week she opened DoJo Reno, where classes begin with discipline and accountability - even for the littlest of kickers. "You can sit straight, you can listen the first time you're asked, you can be kind to people around you. You have to let that transcend outside to other parts of who you are,” explains Weaver.

The new studio is not just for kids - all martial artists are welcome. "We recover here, we grow here - and that would be my most exciting goal, is to do that with students and with people this year, is to make that start happening,” says Weaver.

If you want to meet Michelle or check out DoJo Reno for yourself, they are having an open house all week.

Classes begin on Monday.

Read more on DoJo Reno's website - http://dojoreno.com/

DoJo Reno on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dojoreno/?timeline_context_item_type=intro_card_work&timeline_context_item_source=1099216228&pnref=lhc

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.