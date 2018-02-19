Nevada Basketball Moves Up in Polls to #20/22

Nevada Release

2/19/2018

After two Mountain West road wins last week the University of Nevada men’s basketball team moved up four spots to No. 20 in the Associated Press Poll and two spots to No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released today. The No. 20 ranking in the AP Poll is the highest of the season for the Wolf Pack as is the No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Wolf Pack is 23-5 on the season and atop the Mountain West standings at 12-2.

Nevada hosts San Jose State University at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Colorado State at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the final two home games of the season. To purchase tickets go to NevadaWolfPack.com or call 775-348-PACK.

Nevada has appeared in the polls five times this season and in three consecutive weeks. In the Feb. 12 polls the Pack were No. 24 in both and No. 23 in the Feb. 5 polls. Nevada appeared at No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll on Dec. 4. In the Jan. 22 AP Poll the Wolf Pack was 23rd and received votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Nevada is the first nationally-ranked team from the Mountain West since March 2015 (Boise State, No. 25 in AP Top 25 and San Diego State, No. 25 in USA Today Coaches Poll)



Prior to this season, the last time the Pack was ranked in the top 25 was the final Coaches Poll of the 2006-07 season on Apr. 3, 2007. Nevada finished the year 21st in that poll. The last ranking in the AP Poll was March 12, 2007 at No. 15. The AP does not conduct an end of the year poll.

In the 2006-07 season Nevada appeared in the Coaches Poll 20 times and attained the highest ranking in school history at No. 9 in the Feb. 27, 2007 poll. The Pack was ranked for 19 weeks in the Associated Press poll that same season.



Prior to this year Nevada has appeared in the national polls in just three seasons; 2004-05, 2005-06 and in 2006-07.