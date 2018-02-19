No. 8 Nevada Ends Season With Victory at UTEP in NCAA Qualifier - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

No. 8 Nevada Ends Season With Victory at UTEP in NCAA Qualifier

The eighth ranked University of Nevada rifle team ended its season with a 4644-4610 victory at the NCAA Qualifier on Saturday. The Wolf Pack finished the season with a 6-3 record.
 
Senior Justin Nissen ended his Pack career with a pair of first place finishes.  Nissen shot 579 in smallbore to win the event and his 1166 aggregate was also tops. In air rifle he shot 587 to place third.
 
Another of the Pack’s seniors, Emily Capaul placed second in the smallbore (575) and aggregate (1162).  Capaul’s 587 in air rifle was good for fourth.
 
Junior Mitchell Van Patten had three top 5 finishes. Van Patten shot 588 in air rifle to earn third, was third with an aggregate score of 1160 and fifth in smallbore with a score of 572.
 
Nevada’s two sophomores, Eli Larimer and Rachell Benesh were both in the top 10 in all three events. Larimer posted a 573 in smallbore to finish fourth, was fifth with an aggregate of 1156 and seventh in air rifle shooting a 583. Benesh was ninth in air rifle (580), and 10th in smallbore (558) and aggregate (1130).  
 
Senior Sarah Jamison who was competing for just the fourth time this season because of a shoulder injury was sixth in the smallbore (572) and aggregate (1155). Jamison’s 583 in air rifle earned her a seventh place finish.

(University of Nevada, Reno)

