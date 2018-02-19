Nevada Wolf Pack #20 in Associated Press College Basketball Poll

The University of Nevada men’s basketball team is No. 20 in the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls.

The Pack appeared at No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll on December 4. In the January 22 AP Poll the Wolf Pack was 23rd and received votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Prior to this season, the last time the Pack was ranked in the top 25 was the final Coaches Poll of the 2006-07 season on April 3, 2007. Nevada finished the year 21st in that poll. The last ranking in the AP Poll was March 12, 2007 at No. 15. The AP does not conduct an end of the year poll.

In the 2006-07 season Nevada appeared in the Coaches Poll 20 times and attained the highest ranking in school history at No. 9 in the February 27, 2007 poll. The Pack was ranked for 19 weeks in the Associated Press poll that same season.

Prior to this year Nevada has appeared in the national polls in just three seasons; 2004-05, 2005-06 and in 2006-07.

Meanwhile, Virginia strengthened its hold on No. 1 in the AP Top 25 while Duke jumped back into the top five after a pair of impressive wins.

The Cavaliers earned 42 of 65 first-place votes in the poll released Monday. That's 12 more than last week, when they reached No. 1 for the first time since the Ralph Sampson era.

The top four remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan State earning 19 first-place votes after rallying from 27 down to beat Northwestern. Third-ranked Villanova got the other four first-place votes after winning at No. 4 Xavier.

Fifth-ranked Duke jumped seven spots after beating Virginia Tech and Clemson despite playing without injured top freshman Marvin Bagley III.

Middle Tennessee checked in at 24th, marking its first AP Top 25 appearance in program history.

(The Associated Press, University of Nevada contributed to this report.)