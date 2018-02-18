Zheng Leads Nevada S&D to Third Place at MW Meet

Senior Sharae Zheng made history Saturday night during the final day of the 2018 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championship, bringing home the gold in the platform dive.

With a score of 303.72, Zheng’s victory marked her eighth Mountain West diving championship, a conference record in gold medals. It was the senior’s third victory of the conference meet, the second straight year Zheng has swept all three diving events. Overall, the Pack took third at the meet with a team score of 1,033.5, placing behind Boise State and San Diego State. Nevada bettered Governor’s Series rival UNLV by five places, picking up three points in the head-to-head competition.

Picking up a gold medal herself was junior Rebecca Murray in the 100 yard freestyle. She finished in 49.44 seconds to claim the victory. Coming around the final turn, Murray hit the jets to speed past the other swimmers, touching the pad first by 0.2 seconds, displaying a gritty determination to get the win. Sophomore Andressa Cholodovskis Lima joined her in the finals, taking seventh with a time of 50.14 seconds.

Zheng was joined in the platform finals Saturday by junior Zoe Lei, who placed fourth in the event to contribute to the team score. She scored 234.30 points in the final.

Nevada’s 400 yard freestyle relay team picked up another top three placing, coming in at third in the final event of the day with a time of 3:19.32.

In the longest race of the day, Freshman Caitlyn McHugh picked up some points for her team in the 1650 yard freestyle. Her time of 16:34.96 was good enough to put her in fifth place in the race.

The 2018 finish marks the fifth straight year in which Nevada placed top three at the conference meet.

Nevada Press Release