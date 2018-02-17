Nevada Women's Basketball Snaps 6 Game Skid with OT Win

In dramatic fashion the Nevada women’s basketball team snapped its six-game losing streak thanks to an 85-78 overtime victory over Utah State Saturday afternoon in Lawlor Events Center.

The Wolf Pack (12-13, 5-9 MW) led by 10 at halftime but the Aggies (5-21, 3-12 MW) clawed their way back into contention in the second half. USU used better than 50 percent shooting in the second half, when it shot just above 20 percent in the first half, to put itself in a position to win. The Aggies outscored the Wolf Pack 49-39 in the second half but the home team fought back just as hard as the minutes grew thin.

At the 5:32 mark of the fourth quarter, Utah State’s Eliza West connected on a go-ahead layup that gave her team its first lead of the game, 54-53. The Aggies quickly knocked down two free throws and a layup to stretch their lead out to five as the clock ticked to under three minutes to play. Nevada got one back after a good foul shot by Teige Zeller but USU was sent back to the free throw line after a technical foul was called on the Wolf Pack bench, where Olivia West went 1-of-2 to stretch the lead back out to five with 2:45 on the clock.

It was a game of free throws as just 30 seconds later T Moe stood at the charity stripe, hitting one of her two attempts. With 1:44 remaining, West hit a triple to extend her team’s lead to seven, 64-57, which normally might be the game winner with so little time remaining. Camariah King answered that triple with a triple of her own at 1:29 to bring it back to a four-point deficit.

Nevada kept chipping away, hitting its free throws down the stretch, but Utah State equally knocked down its free throws as well. It wasn’t until 11 seconds were shown on the clock that the Pack pulled within two after Moe drove hard to the basket and got the layup to fall. Drawing a foul on the play, Moe sunk the free throw and it was a one-point game, 68-67. Needing to foul to regain possession, Utah State’s Eliza West was sent to the foul line where she hit both of her shots.

With 9.3 seconds remaining, Nevada called its final timeout to advance the ball to its end of the court. After the inbound to Moe, Moe swung the ball out to her right to King who heaved up the potential game-tying three ball and nailed it, sending the game into overtime, Nevada’s first OT game of the season.

In overtime it was a pretty even period until the final minute when Nevada took over. Tied at 78 with under a minute to play, Terae Briggs hit a jumper which proved to be the game winning basket as the Aggies did not score again in the period. From there Nevada knocked down 5-of-6 from the free throw line down the stretch to secure the win and snap its six-game losing skid.

Moe posted a career game for the Wolf Pack, pouring in a career-high 27 points on 6-of-12 shooting and a career-best 14-of-17 from the free throw line. She added five rebounds and tied her season high of seven assists. It was the most points she’s scored in a game since November of 2013 when she posted 23 against Wake Forest.

Zeller and Briggs each notched double-doubles in the win as Zeller finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds and Briggs collected 17 points and 11 rebounds. It was Zeller’s ninth double-double of the year and Briggs’ third. Jade Redmon (13) and King (11) also scored in double figures for Nevada. In a game where free throws were prevalent with 56 foul calls, the Wolf Pack hit 82.5 percent (33-of-40) of its shots from the stripe.

Nevada hits the road for the final two times of the regular season next week beginning with a Wednesday contest, Feb. 21 at San Jose State at 7 p.m.

Postgame notes

-Nevada snapped a six-game losing streak with an 85-78 overtime win over Utah State. The Wolf Pack is now 12-13 overall, surpassing its win total from last season, and improves to 5-9 in Mountain West play.

-Nevada’s 85 points is its highest point total in nine games when it scored 91 against San Jose State.

-This was Nevada’s first overtime game of the season and first since it went to triple overtime against Hawai’i in December of 2016.

-Sophomore Camariah King hit a game-tying three-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. King was one of five to score in double figures for Nevada, finishing with 11.

-Senior T Moe scored a career-high 27 points, knocking down a career-best 14-of-17 from the free throw line. It was Moe’s highest scoring performance since she scored 23 points against Wake Forest in November of 2013. She added five rebounds and seven assists. She now needs 59 points to reach 1,000 for her career.

-Senior Teige Zeller and junior Terae Briggs both posted a double-double in the win. Zeller collected 15 points and 13 rebounds, her ninth double-double of the year, while Briggs finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, her third double-double this season.

-Teige Zeller passed Kit Larson for sixth in career rebounds at Nevada and also eclipsed 800 points in her Wolf Pack career.

-Junior Jade Redmon also scored in double figures, notching 13 points.

-Nevada entered the fourth quarter shooting 29.5 percent and combined to shoot 73.3 percent in the fourth and overtime quarters.

-The all-time series between Nevada and Utah State now stands at 16-12 in favor of the Aggies. Nevada snapped a six-game losing streak to the Aggies with the win.

