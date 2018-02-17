Nevada Sits in Second Place Heading into Final Day of MW Championship

Nevada Release

Heading into the final day of the 2018 Mountain West Championship, the Nevada swimming and diving team is in second place with 736.5 points after Friday’s events. The Wolf Pack improved one spot in the standings and now sits behind reigning conference champion Boise State who has 817 points.

Nevada had a solid day in the pool on Friday, finding its swimmers finishing amongst near the top of the events they competed in. The 200-yard freestyle proved to be the Pack’s most important event on the day, as three of the Pack’s swimmers placed in the top four.

Junior Rebecca Murray narrowly lost out on gold, as she finished one-tenth of a second behind Boise State’s Emma Chard. Murray finished the event in second with a time 1:47.24 and was followed by sophomore Andressa Cholodovskis (1:47.36) and sophomore Diana Sokolowska (1:47.79), who placed third and fourth, respectively.

Between the three of them, they combined to score 81 points and help bring Nevada to within six points of San Diego State, heading into the final two events of the day. In the 100-yard breaststroke, the Pack saw a major impact from freshman Donna dePolo, who finished seventh overall with a time of 1:02.06. Her freshman counterpart Lauren Stigler as well as junior Jamie Reynolds competed in the B final, which also helped Nevada gain valuable points down the stretch.

In the final event of the day, the 100-yard backstroke, the contributions the Pack received from freshman Imogen Watson, as well as seniors Jaeger Turner and Kate Hofmeyer, helped Nevada edge out SDSU on Friday as the Pack sits ahead of the Aztecs by two points heading into Saturday. Watson swam the event in 54.27 to place seventh in the A final, while Turner (54.74, 10th) and Hofmeyer (55.33, 13th) competed in the B final.

The fourth and final day of the 2018 Mountain West Championship will take place on Saturday, where Nevada will look to gain ground on Boise State and claim its second conference championship three years.