RTC Seeks Public Input on Proposed RTC Transit Service Changes

The Regional Transportation Commission wants your input as they begin to develop their annual transit service change that could be implemented this fall. Numerous changes are being considered, including timing adjustments and route modifications. The RTC will also present proposed changes to RTC ACCESS and fare policy changes.

The RTC analyzes its transit operations annually to maximize resources and efficiency to provide quality customer service to riders. This involves tracking ridership data and allocating buses and other resources to more productive routes for efficiency, and operating within financial constraints.

After gathering public input, the RTC will present the proposed transit service changes to the RTC Board in March for ACCESS changes and in April for RIDE and fare policy changes. The RTC Board will then give direction and approval.

The RTC invites the community to give input at upcoming open houses and community presentations.

Open House and Community Presentation Events:

Open house events:

• RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA: February 20 from 4-6 p.m. in Victorian Square

• Meadowood Mall RTC Transfer Center: February 21 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Meadowood Mall south parking lot.

• Stead Elementary School Parking Lot: February 21 from 3-5 p.m., 10580 Stead Boulevard, Reno

• RTC 4TH STREET STATION: February 22 from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. in downtown Reno at the intersection of 4th and Lake Streets, north building

Community Presentations:

• Reno Access Advisory Committee: February 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Evelyn Mount Community Center – 1301 Valley Road in Reno

• Senior Coalition: March 2 at 8 a.m. at Renown, 10315 Professional Circle in Reno

• Sparks Citizens Advisory Committee: March 8 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Larry D. Johnson Community Center

• Sierra Nevada Transportation Coalition: March 14 at noon at RTC Offices - 1105 Terminal Way, Suite 318, in Reno

• City of Reno Ward 4 Neighborhood Advisory Board (NAB): March 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Reno/Stead Airport – 4895 Texas Avenue in Reno

For more information, visit rtcwashoe.com and click on Hot Topics.

(Regional Transportation Commission)