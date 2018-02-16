RTC Seeks Public Input on Proposed RTC Transit Service Changes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RTC Seeks Public Input on Proposed RTC Transit Service Changes

Posted: Updated:

The Regional Transportation Commission wants your input as they begin to develop their annual transit service change that could be implemented this fall. Numerous changes are being considered, including timing adjustments and route modifications. The RTC will also present proposed changes to RTC ACCESS and fare policy changes.

The RTC analyzes its transit operations annually to maximize resources and efficiency to provide quality customer service to riders. This involves tracking ridership data and allocating buses and other resources to more productive routes for efficiency, and operating within financial constraints. 

After gathering public input, the RTC will present the proposed transit service changes to the RTC Board in March for ACCESS changes and in April for RIDE and fare policy changes. The RTC Board will then give direction and approval.

The RTC invites the community to give input at upcoming open houses and community presentations.

Open House and Community Presentation Events:

Open house events:

•         RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA: February 20 from 4-6 p.m. in Victorian Square
•         Meadowood Mall RTC Transfer Center: February 21 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Meadowood Mall south parking lot.
•         Stead Elementary School Parking Lot: February 21 from 3-5 p.m., 10580 Stead Boulevard, Reno 
•         RTC 4TH STREET STATION: February 22 from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. in downtown Reno at the intersection of 4th and Lake Streets, north building

Community Presentations:   

•         Reno Access Advisory Committee: February 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Evelyn Mount Community Center – 1301 Valley Road in Reno
•         Senior Coalition: March 2 at 8 a.m. at Renown, 10315 Professional Circle in Reno
•         Sparks Citizens Advisory Committee: March 8 from 5:30 – 7  p.m. at the Larry D. Johnson Community Center
•         Sierra Nevada Transportation Coalition: March 14 at noon at RTC Offices - 1105 Terminal Way, Suite 318, in Reno
•         City of Reno Ward 4 Neighborhood Advisory Board (NAB): March 15 at  5:30 p.m. at the Reno/Stead Airport – 4895 Texas Avenue in Reno

For more information, visit rtcwashoe.com and click on Hot Topics.

(Regional Transportation Commission) 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.