Reno 1868 FC Beats Sounders FC in Scrimmage - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno 1868 FC Beats Sounders FC in Scrimmage

Reno 1868 FC Release

2/15/2018

Reno 1868 FC pulled off its first win against a Major League Soccer and Division I soccer club on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

Reno beat the Clint Dempsey-led squad behind the goal of San Jose Earthquakes signee Eric Calvillo in the 34th minute of the close-door scrimmage at UC-Davis.

“It felt good,” Reno head coach Ian Russell said about the win. “We had a tough game last week against the Earthquakes.

“But to bounce back, it was a really good game for us."

Dempsey, considered a U.S. Soccer legend, played 65 minutes in the scrimmage before being subbed-out.

Calvillo wasn’t the only Earthquakes connection who impressed Russell.

Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, a recent Homegrown signee, shined in his debut with Reno recording a clean sheet. Players like forward Mohamed Thiaw also impressed with their chances on goal.

“I thought all of the (San Jose Earthquakes players) did really well today,” Russell said.


Reno 1868 FC returns home for a scrimmage against East Bay Stompers on Saturday at Golden Eagle Sports Complex in Sparks. 

