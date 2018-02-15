NDOT: Overnight Travel Delays on I-80 West of Wells, Nevada

NDOT will be working on replacing a high-voltage line over Interstate 80 just West of Wells, Nevada starting at 11 p.m. heading westbound Thursday
Drivers should expect single lane closures including intermittent stops with up to 20-minute delays.
Officials also remind the public to drive safely and heed roadway signage through the work zone.
The construction is scheduled to run until 3 a.m. on Friday morning.
