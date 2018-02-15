Nevada Women Lose a Sixth-Straight Game

Nevada Release

2/14/2018

The Nevada women’s basketball team suffered another close Mountain West loss on Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center, falling 63-55 to Boise State.

The loss marked the Wolf Pack’s sixth straight, a season high, which have come by an average of six points. For Nevada (11-13, 4-9 MW) senior Teige Zeller led the team in scoring as she finished with 14 points, her 19th game in double figures this season. She fell two rebounds shy of recording her ninth double-double of the year. Fellow senior T Moe notched 10 points in the game, her 42nd game in double figures in her career. She needs 86 points to reach 1,000 for her career.

The game was back and forth for most of the contest as each of the first three quarters finished with just a one or two point differential. With just over a minute to play in the first half, junior AJ Cephas laid it up and in which brought the Pack even with the Broncos (16-9, 10-4 MW) at 28. BSU’s Riley Lupfer, however, knocked down a three-point basket with just seconds on the clock before halftime, giving the Broncos a three-point lead at the break.

Lupfer was a thorn for the Wolf Pack as she hit 70 percent (7-of-10) from beyond the arc in the game, five of which came in the second half. Lupfer knocked down a key three-pointer for the Broncos near the end of the third quarter with her team trailing by one. With 37 seconds remaining in the quarter, she hit the triple which held until the end of the period, sending Boise State into the final quarter with a two-point lead.

The fourth quarter was all Broncos as they held Nevada to just four points in the period and held the Pack scoreless for the last 6:15 of the game. Moe’s basket at the 6:15 mark of the fourth gave Nevada a 55-53 lead but that was the last bucket the Pack would make. The Broncos did not score much more in the game either as they only scored 10 points total in the period but did enough to stay ahead of the Wolf Pack.

Nevada remains at home to host Utah State this Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. Prior to the game the Nevada athletics department will join other community organizations such as the Reno Aces, Reno 1868, the Reno Bighorns and Girls on the Run in celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Postgame notes

-Nevada led in rebounding, 31-29, for the 18th time this season and also led in points in the paint, 32-28.

-The Wolf Pack shot 45.1 percent (23-of-51) for the game despite shooting just 18 percent in the final quarter.

-All nine players who saw time on the floor for the Pack scored at least two points.

-The all-time series between Nevada and Boise State now stands at 37-17 in favor of the Broncos.