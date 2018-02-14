Reno Resident with Life-Threatening Illness Deported Friday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Resident with Life-Threatening Illness Deported Friday

Posted: Updated:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported a man who had been living in Reno for 30 years, back to Mexico today. 

The husband and father of four was deported after his six month stay of deportation was up. Community activists tried last ditch efforts to stop it, but were unsuccessful. 

David Chavez-Macias checked in at ICE offices in Reno, Friday morning. First, he spoke to a group of supporters who came to say their goodbyes.

Alejandra Hernández Chávez, Community Organizer for Acting in Community Together in Northern Nevada (ACTIONN), translated, "He just said thank you for everyone who has supported me, we were unfortunately unable to change the situation." 

Kathi Hoy-Bianchi said, "I think it's wrong, I think that his deportation is just completely immoral."

Supporters today said they wanted to honor the man they described as a model citizen.

J.D. Klippenstein, Executive Director for ACTIONN said, "He assumed he had some type of legal status, he was ill-advised, received really poor legal advice, was taken advantage of honestly." Klippenstein continued, "He's a family man, a good neighbor, he's the kind of person we want in our community."

Supporters formed a prayer circle, praying for his safety, before Chavez-Macias turned himself in, accompanied by his daughter. He was officially detained before ICE took him to the airport, where he boarded a plane back to Mexico around 5 P.M.

When we reached out to ICE for comment, a spokeswoman said in an email, "Mr. Chavez, a native of Mexico, entered the U.S. unlawfully in October 1998. He was ordered removed by an immigration judge in November 1996. A request for a stay of removal was granted for six months, which concluded Feb. 12. He is required to depart the country in accordance with his final order of removal."

Chavez-Macias will likely go live with his mother, the only family he has in Mexico. 

Original Story:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement could be sending a local man with a life-threatening health condition back to Mexico.

David Chavez has lived in Reno since 1986, thinking he'd gained U.S. citizenship. However, because of what he calls a problem during the application process, he's now facing deportation.

On the outside, Chavez doesn't look sick, but on the inside, he faces daily issues.

“Coming here every week, every other week, once a month, depending on how I’m doing,” says Chavez.

Chavez has Marfan syndrome, a condition that puts him at a high risk of having problems with his heart and the main artery inside the body.

"If his blood gets too thin, he can bleed, and even bleed to death. If it's too thick, then he can throw a blood clot and die that way as well; he's in a tenuous situation,” said Brook Walker, a nurse practitioner with the Community Health Alliance.

Walker says she and other doctors monitor his health very closely because of the severity of his sickness. That could all change soon if ICE deports Chavez back to Mexico.

"I got called by immigration on Monday. My 6 month probation ends next week,” said Chavez.

His doctor fears that, if he has to move, he won't receive the treatment he needs.

“He will probably die, he's not going to have access to this kind of health care,” said Walker.

Walker says other doctors have written letters to immigration, asking that Chavez be granted stay for medical reasons. As for Chavez, he says America has much more than just the health care he needs.

“The best joy of a dad is to have his family together, and that's one of the most important things in my life -- to have my family all together and to provide for them,” said Chavez.

A few weeks ago, Chavez’s doctors told him he needs another surgery, but the court could send him back to Mexico as early as Friday.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.