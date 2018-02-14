Caleb Martin Named to 50th Citizen Naismith Trophy List

The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced the late season team of 30 men’s players competing to receive the 50th Citizen Naismith Trophy. From this list, 10 semifinalists will be revealed on Feb. 28, and only those 10 players are eligible for the group of four finalists, which will be released in mid-March. Fans, once again, will be able to vote for their favorite player by visiting naismithtrophy.com/vote between March 19-30 to cast their ballot, and the fan component counts for five percent of the overall final vote. The 50th Citizen Naismith Trophy will be awarded on April 1 in San Antonio, during the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Martin, from Mocksville, N.C., has helped Nevada to a national ranking of No. 24 in the latest collegiate polls. The Wolf Pack is 21-5 on the season and sit atop the MW standings with a 10-2 record. He leads the team and is second in the MW averaging 19.4 points per game. In 23 games he has scored double figures and tops the team with 13 games of 20 or more points. In 14 games he has led the Wolf Pack in scoring of which 12 are game highs. He also ranks among the MW leaders in 3-point percentage, 3-pointers made per game and minutes per game.

“The players on the midseason team have displayed the attributes of what it’ll take to advance into the next round. However, there are still tremendous candidates remaining, and the next two weeks will be intensely competitive,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “We look forward to watching them compete for the 50th Citizen Naismith Trophy, and we are excited to continue our legacy of honoring college basketball’s top players during this celebratory season.”

"The Citizen Naismith Trophy celebrates the accomplishments of student-athletes who demonstrate through their play the inner drive and passion that mirrors that of our company’s founding members - Better Starts Now," said Eric Horowitz, managing director U.S. and travel retail, Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc. "These 30 exceptional men have accomplished so much this season and are surely deserving of their spot on this list."

(University of Nevada, Reno)