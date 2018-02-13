Yoga for Arthritis: Managing and Preventing Pain

For anyone living with arthritis, you may know it's hard to do some tasks, like working out. A local fitness instructor has spent her life learning how yoga can manage her arthritis pain and now she hopes to help others do the same.

Yoga for arthritis is customized to help participants manage their arthritis pain and help them increase flexibility, balance and increase muscle strength.

Diane Dunn struggles with arthritis pain in her knee and used yoga to help manage the pain. Now she hopes to help others by giving them their body back through yoga. "The arthritis meant that I could no longer ski or walk or bike and I couldn't even travel with my husband because arthritis was so bad and I needed to learn how to manage it," says Dunn.

Dunn says this specific yoga practice will not only help manage the pain but it can also help prevent it. "Yoga makes you more mindful on how you carry yourself and what movements you do that aggravate your arthritis."

Unfortunately yoga for arthritis is not a quick fix, it is something people will have to keep at to help manage their pain. "It is something you need to do at least three times a week if not once a day," explains Dunn.

For more information on yoga for arthritis, such as how to sign up, you can visit: https://carsoncityyoga.com/calendars-locations/