Reno Bighorns Acquire Ochefu, Rights to Dinwiddie

The Reno Bighorns have acquired forward Daniel Ochefu in addition to a 2018 third-round draft choice and the returning rights to guard Spencer Dinwiddie in exchange for forward/center Will Davis, returning rights to guard Lamar Patterson and a 2018 first-round draft pick. Trade is pending successful completion of physicals.

As part of the deal, the Bighorns received Ochefu, Salt Lake City’s own 2018 third-round draft pick and the rights to Dinwiddie from Windy City, while sending rights to Patterson and Erie’s original first-round pick to Santa Cruz and sending Davis to Windy City.

Ochefu has accrued averages of 8.0 points (.607 FG%, .609 FT%), 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 19.3 minutes per contest in two NBA G League seasons this season with Maine and Windy City. The 6-11 forward played 19 games with the Washington Wizards where he averaged 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in 4.0 minutes of action.

A veteran of three NBA seasons, Dinwiddie has registered 8.7 points (.392 FG%, .321 3pt%, .803 FT%), 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 22.1 minutes per contest in 161 career games (started 65) with Detroit (2014-15 – 2015-16), and Brooklyn (2016-17 – 2017-18).

Davis posted 8.6 points (.566 FG%, .763 FT%), 4.3 rebounds and 18.6 minutes per game in 32 games for Reno this season. The center has amassed averages on 9.3 points (.594 FG%, .753 FT%), 4.3 rebounds, and 18.3 minutes per contest in 74 career games with the Bighorns.

Selected 48th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, Patterson currently plays for Fiat Torino of the Eurocup League.

