Wolf Pack Adds Penn State & UC Davis to 2020 Football Schedule

The Nevada football team has finalized its non-conference schedule for the 2020 season with the addition of Big Ten power Penn State and long-time foe UC Davis to the schedule.

Nevada will open the 2020 campaign at home against UC Davis at Mackay Stadium on Aug. 29. The Wolf Pack and the Aggies have met 54 times but this will mark just the third meeting since Nevada moved up to the FBS level in 1991.

The Wolf Pack will then travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 5. It will be Nevada’s first trip to Penn State and the first meeting against the Nittany Lions.

Nevada returns home the following week to take on UTEP at Mackay Stadium. That game, on Sept. 12, is part of a two-game series with the Miners as the Wolf Pack will travel to El Paso in 2019.

The Pack will then travel to take on South Florida on Sept. 19 to wrap up non-conference play.

The Wolf Pack now has non-conference schedules solidified for the next three seasons beginning this fall. This season, Nevada will host Portland State on Sept. 1 and then travel to Vanderbilt on Sept. 8 to take on the Commodores from the SEC. The Pack returns home to play host to the Pac-12’s Oregon State on Sept. 15 before playing at Toledo on Sept. 22 to complete non-conference play. The 2018 Mountain West schedule has not yet been finalized.

In 2019, Nevada will open at home against Purdue on Aug. 31 and then travel to Oregon on Sept. 7. The Pack will play Weber State at home on Sept. 14 and then travel to UTEP on Sept. 21.

Season ticket deposits are being accepted now for the 2018 season. Placing your deposit gives you access before the general public to reserve your seats. Call (775) 348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com for more information today

(University of Nevada, Reno)